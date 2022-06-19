OM The Battle Within Song: Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi romance in 'Saasein Dene Aana' track.

As Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi are gearing up for the release of their action film OM The Battle Within, a brand new song from the film was dropped on Sunday. Titled 'Saasein Dene Aana', the love ballad features the two lead stars in a soulful romantic number. The music video features a Aditya and Sanjana in a striking avatar as their sizzling chemistry stands out.

In the song, the duo can be seen romancing to the tunes composed by Chirantan Bhatt and choreographed by producer Ahmed Khan. The song showcases Aditya Roy Kapur in a stunning black outfit romancing and dancing with Sanjana Sanghi who is seen donning an electrifying blingy attire.

Announcing the song on social media, Sanjana wrote, "The power of love, is everything. #SaaseinDeneAana IS OUT NOW!!!!!" Whereas, Aditya simply captioned his post, "#SaaseinDeneAana out now! #OM." The song's lyrics are penned by Manoj Yadav and crooned by Raj Barman and Palak Muchhal.

Check out the music video of 'Saasein Dene Aana' starring Aditya and Sanjana:

Talking about the shooting of Om: The Battle Within, Aditya had earlier said, "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!" The movie that started filming in December 2020 had halted due to COVID-19 surge.

OM The Battle Within is all set to release on 1 July, 2022.

