‘Om: The Battle Within’ stars Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi get papped at the airport; See PICS

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi are starring together for the first time in the actioner ‘Om: The Battle Within’. The actors have started the filming in December 2020 though the production got halted considering the surge of COVID 19 in the country. Sanjana took to her Instagram in December 2020 and posted as the first schedule of the film began. She wrote, “Our beautiful journey begins! Day 1 with the best, Aditya. Most stoked for my next action-thriller.” A previous report in Times of India states that both Aditya and Sanjana along with the unit of the film will head towards Russia for a month-long schedule.

A source informed TOI that a schedule has been finalized in Russia for a month. “A bubble will be set up and every precaution will be taken. It's an 8-9 day shoot out there,” said the source. Recently Sanjana and Aditya were clicked at the airport by the paparazzi. In the images, Aditya can be seen rocking a casual attire. Aditya is donning a simple grey t-shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers as he walks inside the airport. Sanjana wore a white color top along with light blue jeans and a denim jacket with a brown bag and protective face mask as she got clicked by the shutterbugs at the arrival section.

Aditya’s last two releases ‘Ludo’ and ‘Sadak’ came on a digital platform. Ludo garnered great reviews from audiences and critics alike. His last theatrical release so far was ‘Malang’ co-starring , Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles.

