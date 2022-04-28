OM: The Battle Within Teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur’s show his bravery and courage in an action-packed avatar

Ever since Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action-thriller OM: The Battle Within was announced fans have been eagerly waiting to see the film. Fans have already been tripping over the first look of Aditya from the movie and have been waiting with bated breaths for the film. Well, today to take the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher, the makers of the film have launched a teaser. We have to admit that Aditya’s action-packed avatar will leave you speechless.

With stylized and high-octane action sequences, the movie has Aditya essaying the role of a soldier for the very first time. The teaser gives us the first glimpse into the world of OM and his fights to save the nation. Aditya, who has been gearing up for the film reminisces his shooting days and gruelling workout regime. He says, "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!"

Take a look:

Stepping into the world of the silver screen for the first time as a director, Kapil Verma shares, "This is my first venture into the world of Hindi films, and it’s been an incredible journey so far. With incredible actors and technicians on board, OM: The Battle Within, is an intricately designed canvas for all the movie buffs out there. We cannot wait to present the film to the audiences.”

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release on 1st July 2022.

