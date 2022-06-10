OM The Battle Within Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur turns into fearless warrior, promises a high-octane ride; WATCH
The makers have unveiled the trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'Om: The Battle Within.'
Ever since Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action-thriller film, OM: The Battle Within was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the film. Now, the makers have unveiled the official trailer of the power-packed film today. It has been directed by Kapil Verma and features Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.
Check out Om: The Battle Within trailer:
