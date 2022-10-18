Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Aakrosh to Maqbool, 5 must-watch films of the actor with Naseeruddin Shah

However, he had mostly worked with Naseeruddin Shah who was also his good friend. From studying together at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to working together in movies, the two were friends for 46 years, until Om Puri died in 2017. One of the last films two did together was Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool, where they played cops. And their acting was a visual treat for their fans. Today is Om Puri’s birth anniversary, so, remembering him, let’s take a look at films where the two worked together and are a must-watch too.

Late actor Om Puri was one of the most talented and celebrated actors in Bollywood. He is no more but his performances have surely left a mark on his fans’ hearts. The late actor made his debut in 1976 with a Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal. It was based on a Marathi play of the same name by Vijay Tendulkar. He is best known for his roles in films like Aakrosh (1980), Arohan (1982), Ardh Satya (1983), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), and Chachi 420 (1997).

1. Aakrosh: Released in 1980, the film was directed by Govind Nihalani and starred Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Amrish Puri in lead roles. It also won the 1980 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and several Filmfare Awards. It is in the list of 60 films that shaped the Indian film industry. It is based on a true incident. The film was a satire on the corruption in the judicial system and the victimization of the underprivileged by powerful people.

2. Sparsh: Directed by Sai Paranjpye, it starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. They played the characters of a visually impaired principal and a sighted teacher in a school for the blind. Om Puri played Naseeruddin’s friend in the film. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. However, the film's release was delayed by almost 4 years.

3. Ardh Satya: The film was based on the short story 'Surya' by S. D. Panvalkar. Om Puri was seen as a policeman. The film also stars Amrish Puri, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Ardh Satya won many awards and went on to become a landmark film in Indian film history. It is still considered to be one of the best cop movies made in India. It was remade in Tamil as Kaaval.

4. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: Directed by Kundan Shah, it is a dark satire on corruption and the cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve, and Neena Gupta.

5. Maqbool: Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial starred Irrfan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra, Murali Sharma and Masumeh Makhija. It is an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare. Pankaj Kapur won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) and a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

