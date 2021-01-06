Om Puri Death Anniversary: Did you know the late actor’s last film released after four years of his demise?

Late actor Om Puri, who worked in more than 163 films in his 45 years of career, is known for his roles both in art cinema as well as commercial films.

One of the finest actors of Bollywood, Om Puri’s untimely death came as a shock to the entire country. The late actor left for heavenly abode on January 6, 2017. He starred in not only Hindi but other regional languages too. His fan following was not restricted to India but it was in Hollywood as well. Not many know that the veteran actor also starred in international cinema with films like The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Viceroy’s House, East Is East, West Is West and others.

Born in Ambala, Om Puri always wanted to join the military, but destiny had thought something else for him. It was while studying at Khalsa College in Patiala that he started doing theatre and he gained a lot of appreciation onstage. He later got a degree from the National School of Drama in New Delhi and studied at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune.

His last film:

When the actor died, he was working on a Marathi film and several of his completed films released after his death including Viceroy's House and Tubelight which starred . But do you know that his last film titled Omprakash Zindabad was released on 18th December 2020, four years after his demise. Directed by Ranjeet Gupta, the film also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jagdeep, Shweta Bhardwaj, Seema Azmi, Abhay Joshi, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain. The film was earlier titled Rambhajjan Zindabad but was changed Omprakash Zindabad as a tribute to the late actor.

Filmography:

Om Puri had always been known for his fluent dialogue delivery. He could easily get into the skin of the character. He had given many memorable films like Aakrosh, Maqbool, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Gandhi, Ardh Satya, Mirch Masala, Tamas, Sadgati, Droh Kaal, Chachi 420 and others. It was Arohan that turned Om Puri’s career as he won the National Award for Best Actor. He had essayed the role of an anguished farmer struggling to get back his land.

Some lesser-known facts:

1. In 1976, he made his big-screen debut in Ghashiram Kotwal which was an adaption of a popular play of the same name written by Vijay Tendulkar.

2. Puri had created a stir when reports surfaced about his controversial married life to Nandita Puri. They got married in 1993 and separated in 2013 when his wife accused him of adultery.

3. Om Puri had complex issues when he was at the National School of Drama and he blamed this on his schooling in a Punjabi Medium School.

4. Om Puri used to get nervous around women, but he did everything to get their attention. During his NSD days, he would get flowers and chocolates to impress girls.

5. The veteran was always conscious of his fat nose and was unsure if he would become an actor or not.

6. Om Puri is not a dancer and so he found it most embarrassing when he had to match steps with veteran British actress Helen Mirren in The Hundred-Foot Journey.

