Om Puri Death Anniversary: Maachis to Malamaal Weekly; 5 iconic roles of the star that left a lasting impact

Om Puri is highly regarded as one of the most acclaimed actors of Bollywood who ruled the Hindi film industry for over four decades. Known for his exceptional acting prowess, Om Puri was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India back in 1990. In addition to this, he was also made an honourary Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2004. Today marks the death anniversary of the prominent actor. Hence, here we have curated a list of his few iconic roles that can never be forgotten by fans. Check out the list below:

Maachis

Maachis is a political thriller featuring Om Puri essaying the role of Sanatan. The story takes place back in the 1980s in the state of Punjab. A violent insurgency is taking place in Punjab due to Operation Blue Star, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, and the subsequent 1984 Sikh Massacre. The story unfolds in a series of flashbacks that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats

Malamaal Weekly

The comic timing of Om Puri in Malamaal Weekly is just impeccable. In the movie, the late star portrays the role of Balawant aka Ballu and the fake Joseph Anthony Fernandes. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of Lilaram, a lottery vendor who learns that a jackpot-winning ticket was sold in his store. Chaos ensues when he discovers that the winner Anthony Fernandes is dead. He along with other villagers make Ballu the fake Anthony to acquire the jackpot.

Narsimha

Released in 1991, this action drama features Om Puri playing the role of a powerful goon Baapji. The story of the film depicts the life of Narsimha, a hitman who works for Baapji. He executes people on Baapji’s behalf, however, things take a massive turn when Narsimha declines to follow Baapji’s order.

Chachi 420

Who can forget Om Puri as Banwarilal Pandit in Chachi 420? The comedy story sees a divorcee disguising himself as an old lady Lakshmi in order to be his own daughter’s caretaker. However, his father-in-law’s secretary Banwa is not exactly thrilled at Lakshmi’s entry. There are many reasons, one of them being Banwa’s womanizing nature, the other being his desire to siphon off his boss’s money via friendly maids.

Hera Pheri

This iconic film sees Om Puri as Khadak Singh. He visits the city to collect his money which he had offered to one of the main leads of the film. Khadak wants his money back to get his sister married. However, the leads Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya find a quirky way to acquire money that leaves audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter.

