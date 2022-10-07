Om Raut REVEALS what he told Akshay Kumar as he reacts to Adipurush's comparisons with Ram Setu

According to an entertainment portal, Om was seen speaking about the same at a recent media interaction. The ace director also spilled the beans on his interaction with Akshay. Om shared that as a proud devotee of Lord Rama, he is extremely happy since in Ram Setu it's been proved that all that happened was not fiction.

Prabhas , Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. The first teaser was released recently and it received a major backlash from the audience. The poor VFX has left people quite disappointed. Amid this backlash and courting legal controversy for hurting religious sentiments, director Om Raut has reacted to Adipurush's comparisons with Akshay Kumar , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha's Ram Setu. Since both films are mythological and have Ramayana in common, netizens have been drawing comparisons between the two.

India Today quoted him saying, "It proves to this world, this generation that Ramayana is our actual history and not just a mythological story. I even told Akshay sir that I am very proud that this film is coming. It proves our rich history and it shows everyone we have our Ram Janmabhoomi, we have Panchavati and we also have Ram Setu."

Recently, Om Raut also said that he was 'disheartened' with the responses to the Adipurush teaser. But he also said that he wasn't surprised because the film is made for the big screens. Reportedly, the makers showed the teaser in 3D to the media for a better experience. Om also stated that he would have never released the teaser on YouTube if he had a choice.

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh in an important role. The film is slated to release on 12 January 2023.

