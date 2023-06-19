Om Raut says he's looking forward to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Alia, Ranbir Kapoor amid Adipurush backlash

Director Om Raut is currently facing backlash on social media after his film Adipurush was released on June 16. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has been receiving flak from the audience for his poor VFX and dialogues. Amid getting criticized, Om Raut has said that he is excited to watch Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Nitesh's Ramayana will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and the makers are in talks with Yash for Raavan's role. The film will reportedly go on floors in December 2023.

Om Raut expresses excitement about watching Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

After the failure of Adipurush, cinema lovers are now eagerly waiting to watch Nitesh's film. The excitement around the film is sky-high after knowing that Ranbir and Alia might be seen as Ram and Sita. While speaking to India Today recently, Om said that he's looking forward to Nitesh's Ramayana. He went on to call Tiwari's writing and direction 'phenomenal'. He said, "Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It's one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film - Aamir (Khan) sir, actors, Nitesh sir's writings and his direction - I think that's phenomenal. I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt."

ALSO READ: Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut to 'revise' dialogues in Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer amid backlash

Om continued, "As many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making. It's very important for us, it's the greatest history of our country, it's very important. We have to tell it as many times as we can, and as many people as possible should see the film."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen meeting Nitesh Tiwari in the city and it only added extra fuel to the reports. The new mom was recently also seen at the airport where the paparazzi were heard addressing her as Sita already and it left her blushing.