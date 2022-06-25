Om Shanti Om to Chakde India: 5 Shah Rukh Khan films to watch as the star completes 30 years in movies

Another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to relax and rejuvenate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. It’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the weekend. Shah Rukh Khan has completed 30 triumphant years in the Indian Film and Entertainment Industry. The actor has had a glorious run at the movies and has wooed audiences with his wide range of performances, be it as a psychopath, an unrequited lover, a superhero, a psycho-fan or even a vertically challenged man who’s on a quest to live an extraordinary life.

Here is a list of 5 Shah Rukh Khan films that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your homes:

1. Om Shanti Om (Netflix) – A thrilling and engaging reincarnation saga with all the right ingredients of a commercial potboiler. This masala film is the hallmark of what Bollywood is, with subtle and loud references to keep the viewers hooked and booked. This Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Farah Khan acts as your perfect weekend watch.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Netflix) – At a time when there is scarcity of fairy-tale-like romantic films, revisiting an iconic romantic-drama like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was a cultural reset, can act as a perfect film to take you on a trip down memory lane. This Karan Johar directorial led by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is a must watch if you haven’t watched already and a must watch even if you’ve watched the film a dozen times. A note to remember – keep your tissues handy.

3. FAN (Amazon Prime) – Fan is among the most unconventional films done by a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan. A thrilling adventure of a fan to seek love and validation from the star he adores and a star who wants to get rid of his obsessed lover, who is on the run and is leaving no stone unturned to tarnish the reputation of the very actor he adored. This thriller helmed by Maneesh Sharma is intricate, layered and brings out the best of Shah Rukh Khan – the actor.

4. Dil Se (Netflix) – Dil Se is a journey of lovers through the seven stages of love. The film, made on the backdrop of insurgency and terrorism, is hard-hitting and unapologetic in its story telling. This Mani Ratnam romantic-thriller is a part of his trilogy which also includes cults like Bombay and Roza. Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala gift the film with impeccable performances and this film is certainly a worthy weekend watch.

5. Chakde! India (Amazon Prime) – Chakde! India is a story of underdogs, a story of a hockey player termed as a traitor by his own countrymen. This movie by Shimit Amin about the journey of coach Kabir Khan who leads the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to a world cup win is a movie that surely fits the bill of a perfect weekend watch.

Which Shah Rukh Khan film are you watching this weekend? Do let us know in the comments.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar starts work on Don 3 script - Shah Rukh Khan back as Don after a decade?