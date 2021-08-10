Om Shanti Om to Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali releases & how they fared at the Box office

Actor and his association with releasing movies during Diwali is not a hidden fact. The Baadshah of Bollywood, in the past have released umpteen films during the festival of lights, thus claiming his stake over the auspicious occasion. Although, in the last three years Shah Rukh has been absent on the silver screen, the Chak De star still has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. Reports claim that Shah Rukh will next feature alongside Deepika Padulone in Yash Raj Films’ high-octane action film, Pathan. Here, we have curated a list of a few Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali Releases and how they fared at the cinema house, as per Box office India.

Happy New Year

Featuring an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, , Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff, Happy New Year revolves around the life of non-dancers who take part in a dance competition only to pull of a diamond robbery. As per Box Office India, made on a budget of Rs 150 crores, the movie grossed around Rs 342 crore worldwide.

Om Shanti Om

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role, this romantic fantasy is based on the concept of reincarnation. Om, who is smitten by Shantipriya, is killed while trying to save her from a fire accident. Years later, Om is reborn to avenge her death. According to Box office India, the film garnered around Rs 149 crore at the cinema theatres worldwide.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The plot of this Shah Rukh Khan film sees him as a bomb disposal expert who is stuck in a whirlwind of romance between and . Released during Diwali 2012, this romantic drama earned around Rs 210 crore at the matinee houses worldwide.

Ra. One

After facing criticism from his son and employer, Shekhar aka Shah Rukh Khan, creates an invincible virtual villain called Ra.One. Soon Ra.One enters the real world, kills Shekhar and is after the heart of natural enemy G. One. This sci-fi superhero flick features Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. Ra.One exponentially collected Rs 207 crore at the Box office.

Don

Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Don: The Chase Begins stars Shah Rukh Khan and in the lead role. As per Box office India, the movie earned around Rs 106 crore worldwide.

