Om Shanti Om turns 13: Shreyas Talpade recalls when Shah Rukh Khan apologised to entire team for THIS reason

As Om Shanti Om clocks 13 years today, Shreyas Talpade recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan and his fond memories from the shoot.

Farah Khan's 2007 drama Om Shanti Om is one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. The film received love and appreciation from audiences and critics. and ’s chemistry was noteworthy. Interestingly, the Piku actress made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s directorial. And today, the blockbuster film has completed 13 years of its release. Shreyas Talpade, who played the role of Pappu Master, who was SRK's best friend in the film, took a walk down the memory lane as he remembers the shooting days, fond memories from the set and his bond with the other stars.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror Online, the Iqbal star said the film is indeed very special for him as this was his first project with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan. He added that he feels fortunate to have played the role of Pappu Master, who is still remembered by the audience. The Golmaal 3 star also recalled an incident when the Raees star had apologised to the entire team. He said the King of Romance came late on the first day of the shoot and for the same Farah was furious with him. He revealed that she reprimanded him and said that she was disappointed that he had kept everyone waiting and therefore Shah Rukh Khan apologised to the entire team including him.

He was quoted as saying, “I remember he came late at around 10 am and Farah got furious. She reprimanded him and said that she was disappointed that he had kept everyone waiting. So, Shah Rukh came to my make-up room and said that he is extremely sorry. However, I very strongly remember that he then said, ‘Kal se tum sab 10 baje hi aana’ (laughs). And from the next day onwards instead of 8 am I would reach at 9 am, get ready by 10, and then, we would start shooting.”

While recalling he fondest memories from the shoot, Shreyas shared that when the entire team got to know that the next day was his birthday, they decorated his makeup room with balloons and ribbons. He was quoted as saying, “I still remember I had cut the cake with the entire team and it was a special birthday for me at that point in time.”

