Om Shanti Om turns 16: Deepika Padukone expresses 'gratitude' for debut movie with Shah Rukh Khan; see PICS

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in the film industry now. The actress made her Bollywood debut 16 years ago on this date as Om Shanti Om clocked 16 years of release on November 9. Farah Khan's directorial also starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Padukone. Now, a while ago, Deepika shared some stories on her social media account to express gratitude for the film.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om turns 16 years

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika Padukone wrote "Gratitude." The second story shows a fan art re-shared by the actress and the third story offers a compilation of Deepika's 16 years of journey in the Bollywood industry. Take a look:

Speaking about the film, the romantic fantasy film Om Shanti Om was released in 2007. Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the cast also featured Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Yuvika Chaudhary, and others in pivotal roles.

The song Deewangi from Om Shanti Om featured a remarkable 31 Bollywood stars making cameo appearances. The list of stars included names like veteran stars like Rekha, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and many more.

Meanwhile, Deepika is set to be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released on January 25, 2024. She will be also seen in Singham Again which stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others. It will released on August 15, 2024.

