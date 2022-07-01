Om writer Raj Saluja: Shah Rukh Khan wouldn't be accepted in KGF, if Yash is doing it you're accepting, why?

Of late there has been a significant rise in pan India films and these moves have emerged as a big competition to Bollywood movies. Films like KGF 2, RRR etc have set the box office on fire. However, Bollywood’s attempts at action flicks have been failing terribly. Talking about it Rashtra Kavach Om writer Raj Saluja opened up about where Bollywood is going wrong and stated that it is all about the audience’s preference.

Sharing his opinion to News18, Raj stated that the audience is willing to accept the south stars in a way, however, it doesn’t apply to Bollywood stars. “If you put, say Shah Rukh Khan in KGF, they will not accept that Shah Rukh Khan can do this. But if Yash is doing it, you are accepting it. Why? Because the pan-India audience is already accepting that the South actors can do this. They can do any damn thing and still we like it, we don’t have a problem. But they are not ready for the Bollywood actors for doing such stuff. We don’t want to accept our hero doing this but we are ready to accept NTR, Ram Charan, and Yash,” Raj was quoted as saying.

As of now, Raj is making headlines for the recently released Rashtra Kavach Om which features Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The movie marks Aditya’s first collaboration with Sanjana and the Aashiqui star will be seen in a different avatar in the action entertainer. Rashtra Kavach Om has hit the theatres today and has opened to a slow response so far.

Also Read: Rashtra Kavach OM Review: Aditya Roy Kapur's well-bronzed biceps cannot carry this half-baked action thriller