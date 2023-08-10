OMG 2: 5 reasons why you should watch Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi starrer

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is finally ready to release. The movie promises to be a perfect blend of comedy and drama with its humorous dialogues and social message. The audiences have already seen the trailer and other promotional units of the film like the songs from the album, which were all well-received. After facing various issues in gaining its censor certificate, the film is set to arrive in cinemas tomorrow. Now, let’s take a look at five reasons why you should definitely watch OMG 2.

Much-awaited sequel to hit film Oh My God

The film is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 super hit movie Oh My God. The first part revolved around the character of Paresh Rawal, an atheist who sued God when an earthquake destroyed his shop. Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna who helped him fight the case and expose fake priests, and in the process also restored his faith in God. The comedy drama received immense critical acclaim and was successful at the box office. The second installment looks to recreate the same magic with a tinge of nostalgia.

Akshay Kumar's never-seen-before avatar

Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the film. He will be seen in a very different avatar as he embodies the mystical God, donning a menacing look with a wig and even blue paint in a few sequences. He will also be showcasing some energetic and powerful moves as he performs the Tandava dance in the movie.

Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s face off

Pankaj Tripathi is playing the protagonist in the film, whose son goes through something traumatic and he then fights a court case to secure his future. Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer who fights the court battle against him. The trailer of the film had offered a glimpse of their powerful face off.

Humorous dialogues and educational plot

The film has been written and directed by Amit Rai. The trailer had some funny as well as power-packed dialogues and monologues of the characters. The storyline of the film is also sensitive as it touches the taboo subject of sex education in schools. It promises to be entertaining and educational at the same time.

Powerful music

Before the arrival of the film, two devotional tracks from the album have been released. Har Har Mahadev is a very intense dance number that has been shot on a grand scale with many background dancers. Whereas, Oonchi Oonchi Waadi is a soulful melody that will touch your hearts.

Catch OMG 2 in a theater near you starting tomorrow.

ALSO READ: OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer gives out social message with perfect blend of humor