OMG 2: Aarush Varma recalls Akshay Kumar's compliment; calls it one of the 'most special moments’ of his life

OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, hit theaters on August 11, 2023. Since its release, it has received a lot of love and positive feedback from both the public and critics. People have taken to social media to share their enthusiastic reviews. Before its release, the film faced controversies over its story and was given an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Surprisingly, the movie directed by Amit Rai has consistently impressed the audiences after its release owing to its unique approach to storytelling and the meaningful message that it delivers to the society. The film also starred Aarush Varma in a key role, playing the role of Pankaj Tripathi’s son.

Aarush Varma talks about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar in OMG 2

Aarush Varma who played the role of Pankaj Tripathi’s on-screen son, Vivek in OMG 2, made his Bollywood debut through the film. During an interaction with India Today, the young actor spoke about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, who played the role of messenger of Lord Shiva and guided Pankaj Ji’s character to take a stance against the school administration in the court. He said, “The thing is, I didn't really meet Akshay Sir till the last schedule. Even though I found out that he was the one who selected me for my role, I only met him in the last schedule, for the last 2-3 weeks that I was shooting. So to be very honest, my whole interaction with him was very pleasant and he was just very nice. He spoke to me very kindly and he took the effort to get to know my name. I didn't shoot a lot with Akshay sir, but the amount I did shoot with him, it was a very nice and fun experience.”

He also revealed that Akshay Kumar praised him and called him the ‘heart and soul of the film’. He said, “Akshay sir had hosted a dinner for the cast and crew and that's where he gave me the best compliment. He told my parents 'he is the soul of the film, he is the heart of the film, he has done so well, he deserves international awards for his work'. This was one of the most special moments of my life,” he added.”

Aarush Varma calls Pankaj Tripathi his idol

Speaking about his idol in the industry, Aarush shared, “I've always looked up to Pankaj Tripathi as my idol. He's been a great inspiration for me since we share a Bihari background. He's a role model in my own home. Unlike many actors who learn various skills in film schools, Pankaj sir mastered one technique and excels with it. Despite his fame, he remains down-to-earth and respectful. I was touched when he greeted my parents with folded hands when he met them.”

He added, “He's accomplished a lot, yet he never forgets his own struggles. I have a picture of me at four years old watching Pankaj sir's film. No other actor has appealed to me like he has. Even if he's sharing the screen with the biggest star in the industry, my focus is always on him.”

