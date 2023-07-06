OMG 2: Akshay Kumar gives a first glimpse into Yami Gautam's role as a fierce lawyer

Get ready for a divine showdown at the box office, folks, because OMG 2 is coming your way! This highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG is set to take the silver screen by storm. Starring the charismatic Akshay Kumar, the film promises to deliver a hilarious and thought-provoking experience. And guess what? Akshay Kumar dropped the first look of Yami Gautam as a lawyer in the film OMG 2, leaving us craving for more!

Catch a glimpse of Yami Gautam in her first look from OMG 2

In a recent Instagram post, Yami introduced her character, the feisty Kamini Maheshwari, with a captivating poster. Dressed to impress, she exudes confidence and charm. But that's not all! Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram and shared the character poster of Yami Gautam, introducing her role in the movie with the first look.

With Akshay Kumar's divine transformation into Lord Shiva, Yami Gautam's captivating presence, and a clash of the titans at the box office, OMG 2 promises to be a laughter-filled extravaganza that will leave you yearning for more.

About OMG 2

OMG 2, directed by the talented Amit Rai, is all set to hit theaters on August 11, and it's not going down without a fight. The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, the versatile Pankaj Tripathi and the legendary Arun Govil.

For those unfamiliar with the original film, OMG revolved around Kanji Lalji Mehta, played by the Paresh Rawal, an atheist who takes on God himself after his shop is destroyed by an earthquake. Now, with OMG 2 on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting another dose of witty humor, intriguing characters, and a fresh take on faith and spirituality.

Meanwhile, the Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to clash at the box office with the highly anticipated Gadar 2, led by the dynamic Sunny Deol. Get ready for a battle of epic proportions as these two titans of entertainment lock horns on the big screen. And with OMG 2's previous clash with Animal being averted, the stage is set for a blockbuster showdown.

ALSO READ: OMG 2 New Posters: Akshay Kumar impresses as Lord Shiva; Pankaj Tripathi’s first look unveiled