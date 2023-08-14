OMG 2: Akshay Kumar hosts special dinner for Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and team amid enjoying rave response

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi was released in theatres on August 11. It has been receiving immense love and praise from the audience since its release. The audiences as well as critics are sharing rave reviews on social media. Before it was released, the film was facing several controversies but interestingly, the Amit Rai directorial has been only impressing the audience ever since it was released because of its unique storytelling and the social message behind it. Amid enjoying rave response, Akshay who played the role of Lord Shiva's messenger in the film hosted a special dinner for the team of OMG 2 and was seen posing with Yami, Pankaj, and the rest of the cast.

Akshay Kumar hosts special dinner for Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and the team of OMG 2

Akshay Kumar recently hosted a special dinner party for Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and the team of OMG 2 amid the amazing response to the film. The picture of them posing together is doing rounds on social media. In the picture, Akshay can be seen in a printed shirt. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to the picture of Akshay posing with the team of OMG 2, one fan wrote, "Wow, awesome." Another commented, "So lovely." Others were seen dropping red hearts and raised hain emojis.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the new show timings of OMG 2 in Banglore have been added specially for Independence Day. A source has revealed that the film will be screened in Banglore tonight, August 14 at 2 am and in the morning (August 15) at 7 am on the occasion of Independence Day. Despite getting an A certificate from the Censor Board, the film garnered a positive response from the audience.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal's super hit film, OMG. The first installment also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Govind Namdev, and others in important roles and was directed by Umesh Shukla.