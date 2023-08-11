OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's entry as Shiva's messenger gets loudest cheers, whistles in theatres; WATCH

Leaving all the controversies and legal soups behind, Akshay Kumar’s much-talked-about film, OMG 2 has finally hit theatres. Headlined by Kumar along with Pankaj Tripathi, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 superhit satirical comedy, OMG – Oh My God!, which saw Khiladi Kumar playing the modern version of Lord Krishna. The now-released sequel has been raking up a lot of buzz since its inception. The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer faced a lot of flak because of its ‘controversial’ storyline that revolves around sex education and Kumar’s look as Lord Shiva. However, after undergoing several cuts and changes that were suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the movie had smooth sailing and is now being screened in theatres across the country.

So far, the movie has received a good response and has impressed many film critics as well. However, Akshay Kumar’s character which created a stir on social media earlier, is apparently being applauded by his fans and the audience. Several videos of the crowd cheering and clapping at Kumar’s entry scene have gone viral on social media.

Fans go gaga as Akshay Kumar makes his entry in OMG 2

On Friday, a Twitter user posted a video from a movie theatre where OMG 2 was being screened. The video captured the crowd’s crazy reaction when Akshay Kumar made his entry as Shiva’s messenger on the big screen. The video shows the superstar coming out of a river in slow motion. The audience present in the theatre hoot, clap, cheer and chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in unison the moment the actor emerges fully on the big screen.

While sharing the video, the Twitter user in Hindi wrote, “Seetiyon aur taaliyon ki goonj ke beech parde par utri film #OMG 2..@akshaykumar ki entry par darshakon ne lagaye “Har Har Mahadev” Ke naar…”

Amid the frenzy for OMG 2, an Akshay Kumar fan from Odisha dressed up as Lord Shiva as he went to watch the sequel in theatres. The photo has grabbed many eye-balls on the internet. The photo of the fan dressed up as Lord Shiva has been shared by a Twitter user who goes by the username, Atul Singh Shanu. While sharing the photo, the user wrote, “A fan from Odisha is going to watch Akshay Kumar's film #OMG2 makeup like Lord Shiva Fanism at Peak _/_ #OMG2Review #AkshayKumar”

For the unversed, it was earlier reported that Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva’s character in OMG 2, however, in the movie he has been introduced as the messenger of Shiva, named Rudra.

About OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and others in key roles.

