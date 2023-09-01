OMG 2: Amit Rai recalls folding hands to CBFC for UA certification; says, 'I told them...'

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam was released in theatres on August 11 after a long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which supposedly talks about teenage issues and sex eduation, was released with an 'adult only' certificate. In a recent interview, director Amit Rai reveals how he literally folded hands in front of the CBFC to grant them with a UA certificate.

Amit Rai folded hands in front of CBFC to grant OMG 2 with a UA certificate

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Amit Rai shared, "I remember clearly that I folded my hands.” Moreover, he also added that as he was leaving for the board after the screening of OMG 2 and even though they had the option for a direct OTT release, they chose the theatrical way because it would be better for the film’s subject. Rai said, “I told them that you are doing the wrong thing because if this film goes on OTT… Like let’s assume I didn’t come to you for censorship, and if the producers had thought let this be… but we feel that this is for the theatrical audience that is why they have taken this risk."

OMG 2 director recalled that even when the teaser went for certification, the censor board asked them to cut a shot that was from OMG - Oh My God! released in 2012. He confessed that the team was not repared for the heavy censorship that was coming their way.

In fact, when asked about how many cuts were asked to make in the film, Amit said that the board took a few steps, and the makers took a few steps to find a via media, and so, they landed on the modifications as given by the CBFC.

Amit said, "Because they could see that we were coming everyday. It’s not like they were cruel but I feel they had their own limitations, their past experiences. The government has given them certain responsibilities and they must have a lot of pressure on them."

Amit reached out to the censor board and asked them to reconsider the certification

After OMG 2 was released, it received a lot of appreciation, and so the director once again started reaching the board to ask them to reconsider the certification.

Amit shared that he started telling the board people via media that he is folding his hands so that they could make the film UA because the intention was such that the families must watch it and by giving an 'adult only' certification, CBFC had defeated its purpose.

But despite all the hurdles, OMG 2 turned out to be a success after it started getting appreciation from the audience and film critics.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: 'Proud' Twinkle Khanna pens heartfelt note for Akshay Kumar after film's success; latter REACTS