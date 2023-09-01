OMG 2: Amit Rai reveals Akshay Kumar said THIS before using Gadar song Udja Kale Kawa in movie

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi has been receiving rave reviews since its release. On the other hand, Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel also released on the same day as OMG 2. Despite the clash at the box office, both films are performing exceptionally well. It also received amazing reviews from the box office and audiences. Many viewers went to watch back-to-back shows on the same day to enjoy the fun of both very different but entertaining movies. As we know the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava from Gadar was used in OMG 2, Amit Rai recently revealed what Akshay said before using the song in their film.

Amit Rai reveals Akshay Kumar said THIS before using Gadar song Udja Kale Kawa in OMG 2

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the OMG 2 director Amit Rai revealed what Akshay Kumar said while using the Gadar song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in their film. He said, "We never thought that we would have a Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 at the box office. Had we known, we wouldn’t have recorded that song a month before.”

The director said that even though he personally loves the song, was quite concerned about using it in the film because he knew that Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was being made.

Revealing what Akshay said, Amit continued, “I asked them (Zee) if it would be ok to use the song, considering Gadar 2 might release soon, and they said that we are not teasing anyone. Akshay ji said himself that, ‘We are not fighting anyone. We are OMG 2 plus Gadar or whichever film releases with us. The industry should learn to survive and prosper together'."

Speaking about why they chose this particular song, Amit said that the film's music rights are owned by Zee Music, which also owns the music rights of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The director said, “Our music was owned by Zee, and we wanted an old song that would be suitable for the messenger of God. He couldn’t sing any of the new songs. Lord Shiva couldn’t sing 'Aaj blue hai paani paani.' We wanted a sober song, which would generate some love and brotherhood and would suit the face of a God.”

Meanwhile, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 were released on August 11, 2023.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: Amit Rai recalls folding hands to CBFC for UA certification; says, 'I told them...'