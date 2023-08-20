OMG 2: Anupam Kher is impressed by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer; says ‘Very important…’

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi has been receiving praise since its release and has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The film which faced some issues before getting a censor certificate has been getting rave reviews from the audience as well as critics. fans appreciated the film's lead cast and sensitive yet educational plot. From dialogues, and court drama, to comedy sequences, and powerful music, the film seems to have enthralled the masses. Like others, the veteran actor Anupam Kher watched OMG 2 and shared his review on August 20 by sharing a video of him and his mother watching the film together in a theater.

Anupam Kher is impressed by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam's OMG 2

A while ago, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and shared a video from a cinema hall where he and her mother Dulari watched the film OMG 2. Sharing the video, the veteran actor gave a rave review of the film. He tweeted, "Just finished watching #OMG2. Spectacular, stylish & a Very important film of our times. A film on #SexEducation with ease and wonderful aesthetics! It was houseful. Saw parents with their teenage children. Obviously the film has struck a chord with the audiences! Full marks to writer/director #AmitRai. @TripathiiPankaj is BRILLIANT. He makes acting look easy but I know there is huge preparation behind it. @yamigautam is beautifully sharp & excellent. I loved #PavanMalhotra as the judge. The film’s star undoubtedly is my friend & #GOAT @akshaykumar!"

Praising Akshay, Anupam further added, "His Mahadev is so effortless and charming. My mother kept saying, 'kitne sundar hain Shivji maharaj.' It is an amazing feeling to see that the magic of actors of 90s @iamsunnydeol @iamsrk @akshaykumar is limitless. Jai Ho!"

Anupam Kher shared a picture with Akshay Kumar before going to watch OMG 2 and wrote, "On my way to watch my friend @akshaykumar’s #OMG2 with #DulariRocks! This affectionate gesture took place this morning. Jai Ho!"

Meanwhile, OMG 2 was released on August 11. The cast of the film also includes Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Fahim Fazli, Kabir Sadanand, and others in pivotal roles.

