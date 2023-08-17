OMG 2: Did Aditya Dhar love wife Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer? Actress reveals

Yami Gautam is known for her fine acting skills and has delivered some wonderful performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Recently, the versatile actress was seen in Amit Rai’s directorial OMG 2 in which she played the role of a defence lawyer. So, after her director-husband Aditya Dhar watched the film, he reviewed the film and his wife’s performance as well. Here’s what he said.

Yami Gautam shares what her husband Aditya Dhar feels about the film

In a recent conversation with News18, Yami Gautam revealed that her husband, director Aditya Dhar, was very impressed with her recent release OMG 2. At the same time, the actress shared that her husband was not just happy for her but also for OMG 2’s director Amit Rai, who was making his directorial debut with the film.

During the interview, Yami Gautam shared, “He (Aditya Dhar) did watch the film. He watched it before the release and we watched it together and he was really happy. He said, ‘I’m so happy for you, Yami.’ It’s actually very embarrassing for me to quote him or what he said, it’s always nicer if we all could hear him (laughs). He said, ‘I’m really happy with all your choice of films and the way all of them have been received by the audience — be it OTT or theatrical. (He said) it is a really good film.”

Furthermore, the Kaabil actress also shared that because her husband is a director himself, he told her, “I am so happy for the director. I know what it takes. Especially for a first time filmmaker to make a film and finally release it in the theatres.” Lastly, Gautam said that there are a lot of challenges that cannot be addressed but her husband was really happy for her and said that the film is going to work for the audiences.

Yami Gautam shares her thought on OMG 2 getting an A certificate

After OMG 2 was given an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, slight disappointment was seen on the faces of its actors. But one fact cannot be denied, and that is, despite getting an A certificate and a clash with most-anticipated film Gadar 2, OMG 2 has done an immersive business at the box office.

During the interview, when Yami Gautam was asked if the film was given a U/A certificate, would’ve it made a difference, she said, “Definitely! Especially knowing that the target audience for this film, apart from family, was teenagers, a group of students, especially 12+ age group, who are still in their growing years, and at the brink of teenage and they question so many things at that age. If you watch the film, you know that the film targeted them. More than box office, more than numbers, it was the idea.”

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is the sequel of 2012 film OMG starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in key roles. With OMG 2, Amit Rai made his debut as a director in the film industry. Undeniably, the film has been faring well at the box office.