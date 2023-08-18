OMG 2: Did Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker reject script before it went to Akshay Kumar? Here's what we know

Akshay Kumar's latest film OMG 2 has become a success story. The Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer is also Akshay's home production in association with Viacom18 Studios and Wakaoo films. The movie helmed by director Amit Rai, has received love from the audiences and critics alike. It is also collecting good numbers at the box office despite competition from a force like Gadar 2. People have lauded the film for its sensitive approach to explain the importance of education in schools and have acknowledged that the attempt was very courageous. Now, filmmaker Amit Rai has revealed how the script was rejected by producers like Karan Johar and Ashutosh Gowariker before Akshay came into the picture.

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was rejected by producers Karan Johar and Ashutosh Gowariker

In a recent interview with ETimes, the film’s director Amit Rai reflected on the decision taken by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give the movie an ‘Adult’ rating, due to which it wasn’t able to reach its target audience i.e., the youth and school children. Talking about his disappointment regarding the same, Rai revealed that the film had already gone through many hurdles.

He disclosed that before Akshay Kumar opted to support the project, it had been rejected by producers like Karan Johar and Ashutosh Gowariker. Rai said, “Do they know what we go through after the script is rejected by multiple producers? Sony, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker and others had all rejected the script. Finally, Akshay Kumar showed the courage to back it. He was very open to the script and said that the film needs to be made. Because of him we’re still standing strong otherwise ‘OMG 2’ wouldn’t have got made. I met Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl and through them, I reached Akshay Kumar. If I hadn’t managed to reach him, the script would have remained in some corner. Maybe my kids would have made airplanes from those papers or somebody would have eaten chana in it.”

Advertisement

OMG 2 is trending well with as it has already made around Rs 79 crore in seven days. The film is expected to breach the 100 crore mark in its second weekend.

ALSO READ: Oh My Gadar: Akshay Kumar thanks fans for giving OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 'greatest week' in film history