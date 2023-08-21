OMG 2: Director Amit Rai reveals several production houses rejected Akshay Kumar starrer due to THIS reason

Akshay Kumar's recent movie OMG 2 has emerged as a hit. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and is also produced by Akshay himself along with Viacom18 Studios and Wakaoo Films. Directed by Amit Rai, the movie has been well-received by both the audience and critics. Despite facing a clash with Gadar 2, it is performing well at the box office. The audience is appreciating the film for its sensitive portrayal of the importance of sex education in schools and is also admiring the bold attempt it has made. Filmmaker Amit Rai has revealed how the script was rejected by production houses because of its bold storyline.

Filmmaker Amit Rai reveals production houses rejected the script of OMG 2

Speaking of the storyline of OMG 2, it addresses the various issues that teenagers face, including the importance of sex education at schools. During an interview with PTI, OMG 2 director Amit Rai mentioned that he faced difficulty in finding a producer for the film. For the unversed, OMG 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, and brought to the audience by Viacom18 Studios.

As per the writer-director, several prominent producers had declined to invest in the film. He said, “I went to almost nine production houses and the majority of them rejected the script on the basis of its boldness. Somebody even said, 'It is crass and gross'. It was surprising for me.”

Talking about the same, Rai added, “I was wondering how we would make this film. Luckily, someone introduced me to Ashwin Varde, Vipul Shah, and Rajesh Behl. They took me to Akshay Kumar, who told me, 'It is an interesting and important subject'. I believe if you have a producer like Akshay Kumar, things become easy.”

Amit Rai talks about casting Yami Gautam as a lawyer in OMG 2

Since the initial movie, led by Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, was primarily focused on the male characters in the film, Amit mentioned that for the sequel, they aimed to include the character of a lawyer, preferably a female actor for the role in the courtroom scenes. In OMG 2, Yami Gautam portrays the role of advocate Kamini Maheshwari.

Speaking on his decision to work with Yami for OMG 2, the director said, “We thought if we could do something around women... because the first part was male-dominated. Then, we thought we could have a female lawyer for the sequel.”

He also revealed his initial thought on the storyline and added, “We had also thought about doing something about why women are not allowed to enter temples. But then we felt we should do something that is educational and benefits people. That's how we zeroed in on the topic of sex education.”

