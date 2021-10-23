OMG 2 FIRST Look Posters: Akshay Kumar asks for blessings as he begins shoot with Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi

Saturday began on an exciting note for Akshay Kumar fans as the Khiladi of Bollywood announced his next film, OMG 2 with the first look posters. OMG 2 is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God that had released back in 2012. Now, Akshay announced the sequel with first look posters and revealed that he is kicking off the shooting of the film with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Yami and Pankaj are also a part of the film. As Akshay kicked off the shoot, he asked fans for their blessings.

Taking to Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव." In one of the posters, we can see God holding his follower's hand. In the second photo, we get a glimpse of Akshay in a complete blue avatar with long hair like Lord Shiva. We can also see a child sitting and looking up in the poster.

Take a look:

As soon as Akshay shared the first look posters, fans began showering love on the actor. The first part of the film received a lot of love and now, as Akshay joins the shooting of the sequel, fans were left excited about it. Recently, reports had come in that a few crew members had tested positive for COVID 19 and hence, the shoot in Mumbai was halted. Reportedly, Yami and Pankaj have been shooting for the film for a while now in Ujjain and Mumbai and now, Akshay too has joined them on board.

The sequel is being directed by Amit Rai and is produced by Cape of Good Film, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde.

Besides this, Akshay recently wrapped up the Ooty schedule of his film Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and shared a photo on social media. He also announced another film Gorkha with posters and it will be based on the life of war hero Ian Cardozo. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. The film will release on Diwali 2021.

Also Read|Pankaj Tripathi begins filming for Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar to join cast in October