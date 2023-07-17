OMG 2: Is Akshay Kumar starrer put on hold? Actor busts rumors with release date

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines for the past few weeks as the Paresh Rawal starrer sequel has been put on hold last week by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). According to reports, the film has also been sent to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. But on July 17, Akshay brushed off all the uncertainty and gave fans a piece of good news as he shared the release date of his upcoming OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 will release on THIS date

A while ago, Akshay shared a glimpse of a poster in which Pankaj Tripathi can be seen riding a scooter with his hands in the air. He is surrounded by devotees and idols of God around him. The actor revealed that the first song will be out tomorrow (July 18). Along with it, Akshay shared the release date of the film too. He tweeted, "#OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Have a look at the poster:

As soon as Akshay Kumar revealed the release date of OMG 2, fans expressed their happiness in the comments section. One wrote, "Paaji love u." Another commented, "yesss so excited." "Wah Excited Sir #OMG2 #OonchiOonchiWaadi," wrote a third fan.

Why did OMG 2 go through a detailed review?

A source told Zoom TV, "Post the Adipurush fiasco, the Central Board Of Film Certification has been instructed to exercise extreme caution over any film with religious content. OMG 2 comes right after Adipurish and the CBFC has been asked to scrutinize the content minutely."

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is set to hit the theaters on August 11. The cast of the film also includes Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Pankaj Tripathi, Govind Namdev, and others in key roles.

