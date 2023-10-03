OMG 2 OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer online

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer comedy drama OMG 2 was released in August and met with a positive critical response. It also turned out to be a major box-office success. After its successful run on the big screen, the film is now ready to release in the digital space. Find out the details of its release.

More details about OMG 2 OTT release

Amit Rai's directorial venture OMG 2 is gearing up for its OTT release on Sunday, October 8 on Netflix. After around two months of its theatrical release, the film will be finally available for people to watch in the comfort of their homes.The OTT platform announced this news by sharing the film's poster. It's caption read, "We’ve got great news for you, and OMG can you tell we’re 2 excited? #OMG2 arrives on 8 October on Netflix"

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God! It stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev, Pavan Malhotra, and Arun Govil among others. The film explores the topic of sex education in India and met with censorship troubles before its release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested multiple cuts and modifications in the story and gave it an A (adult) certificate due to its theme. It was finally released on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. Despite the stiff competition, OMG 2 turned out to be a success.

After this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the biographical drama Mission Raniganj, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film is slated to release on October 6. Tripathi, on the other hand, was recently seen in the comedy film Fukrey 3. He will be next portraying former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon. The actor has also started filming for the second installment of the horror comedy film Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

