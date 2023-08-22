OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi is 'happy' with huge success; expresses disappointment over fans’ box office obsession

Pankaj Tripathi is currently basking in the glorious success of his recently released comedy-drama film OMG 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. The film touches upon the theme of sex education and has turned out to be a positive, critical and commercial success. Recently, the actor talked about his feelings about how the film has performed at the ticket window.

Pankaj Tripathi talks about OMG 2’s box-office success

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Pankaj was asked about how he feels about OMG 2’s amazing box-office response. To which he said, “Box office collections do make me feel good. I understand the importance of numbers. When a film works, the producers benefit, our value increases and we all will benefit. But what baffles me are the arguments which happen on Twitter, that a film has entered 100 crore club or some such crore club. I’m like ye kaun log hai jinhe apne jeevan se zyada film ki kamayi ki chinta hai (Who are these people more concerned about a film’s collection than their lives)?”



The actor further said that the film’s team should be concerned about its box-office collection since they are involved in it. Tripathi added that the audiences’ should focus on the film’s artistic aspect and not the numbers.

OMG 2 continues to do well in its second week

On its second Monday, OMG 2 has minted 3.6 crores at the box office. This takes its total number to around 117 crore as the film inches towards touching the 120 crore mark. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to 2012’s OMG! Oh My God, which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Apart from this, Tripathi has also started filming the horror comedy film Stree 2. He will be next seen in Fukrey 3 and is portraying former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic Main Atal Hoon.