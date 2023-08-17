OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi reacts to his on-screen son not being able to watch the film in theatres

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, has already hit the big screens and is receiving positive responses not just from viewers but also from critics. The movie delves into the contentious subject of incorporating sex education into school curriculums, addressing delicate matters such as spirituality and religion. This led to the film facing difficulties in acquiring censorship clearance due to its storyline. Despite this, the movie ultimately secured approval without edits. However, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) categorized it for a mature audience. Nonetheless, the film is currently doing a robust performance at the box office. But, due to the film carrying an A certification, the OMG 2 actor, Aarush Varma is barred from watching his own film as he is just 16 years old.

Pankaj Tripathy reacts to Aarush Varma not being able to watch his own film OMG 2

During an interview with India Today, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about OMG receiving an A certificate and also reacted to his on-screen son in the film, Aarush Varma, not being able to watch his own film yet.

On the matter, the actor said, “Jab film OTT pe ya kisi aur platform par aayegi fir wahaan se dekhenge (film) kam age ke bacche log. Wahaan toh niyantran nahi hain uss tareeke se. Film mein aisa kuch tha bhi nahin. Film mein na hi koi nudity hai na hi koi violence hain na koi samvad mein vaise hain. Film bold subject pe baat karti hain. Hume nirasha lagi thi certification ko dekh ke. But theek hain vo baccha nahi dekh paya, toh kya kar sakte hain? (When the film gets released on OTT or any other platform, the underage kids will then be able to finally watch it. There are no such restrictions there. There is no nudity or violence shown in the film. The film only talks about a bold subject. I was quite disappointed about the film receiving a certification. But that’s alright if the child hasn’t been able to watch his own film, what else can be done?).”

Pankaj Tripathi’s professional front

Pankaj Tripathi is currently reveling in the success of OMG 2. He also has Mirzapur 3, Kadak Singh, and Fukrey 3 in the pipeline.

