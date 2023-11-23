OMG 2: Paresh Rawal feels God's presence wasn’t necessary in Akshay Kumar starrer; here’s why

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi was released in theatres on August 11. It has been receiving immense love and praise from the audience since its release. The audiences as well as critics are sharing rave reviews on social media. Before it was released, the film was facing several controversies but interestingly, the Amit Rai directorial has been only impressing the audience ever since it was released because of its unique storytelling and the social message behind it.

Now, in a recent interview, Paresh Rawal who was a part of the first instalment of the film, opened up on why he feels God's presence was not necessary in OMG 2.

Paresh Rawal on God's presence in OMG 2

In a recent interview with India Today, Paresh Rawal talked about OMG 2 and his thoughts and mentioned that God's presence was not necessary in the sequel.

When he was asked if the film would have done even better if he was in it, he told the portal, “I don't think like that ki main hota toh itni chalti ya nahi chalti. Story ka idea mera tha aur maine aur director ne milke cook-up kiya hua tha. (I don't think in a way which suggests the film would have been a bigger hit if I were in it.)"

He further added that the director "cooked up the story" with him. The veteran actor shared that in the first part, there was a case against God adding God's presence was probably not necessary in the sequel. "In any case, I am happy to see that the film is a hit," added Rawal.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's super hit film, OMG. The first installment also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Govind Namdev, and others in important roles and was directed by Umesh Shukla.

