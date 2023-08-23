OMG 2: 'Proud' Twinkle Khanna pens heartfelt note for Akshay Kumar after film's success; latter REACTS

Twinkle Khanna, who is often seen showering love and admiration for husband Akshay Kumar, once again expressed that she is proud of her actor-husband. The actress took to social media to share a heartwarming note for her beloved husband on the success of Akshay’s recent release OMG 2.

Twinkle Khanna is ‘proud’ of Akshay Kumar after OMG 2 success

Daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for husband Akshay Kumar for the success of his recent film OMG 2.

The actress turned author wrote, “Congratulations Mr K! So proud of you-A movie that helps change the system and shakes the box office as well.” Have a look:

After Khanna shared the note for her husband, Akshay took to the comments section and dropped a heart and folded hands emoji to express gratitude.

Moreover, the brother of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol also commented, “Congratulations (clapping and hugging emoji).” To this, Twinkle replied, “Congratulations to you,” as Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 also became a huge success at the box office.

Fans react to Twinkle Khanna’s note

After Twinkle Khanna penned a beautiful note for her husband, the couple’s fans started reacting. While one of them wrote, “I saw it yesterday with my niece who is in 10th standard. She was happy that she saw it with me, as she wanted to see it with a 'cool person' . I, as a teacher, have always spoken openly to my students. I appreciate this endeavor. Kudos to Akshay n you Tina to present this beautiful picture out there.” Another user wrote, “OMG2 shows you how a film can be entertaining, socially relevant and informative. You don’t need to leave your brain behind to have a good laugh. An interesting blend of social commentary and humour.”

Work-wise, Twinkle Khanna was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Post that, the actress turned author and is busy with her writing ventures. At the same time, Twinkle is currently pursuing her Masters degree from the University of London.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel of OMG- Oh My God! Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The Amit Rai directed film deals with teenage issues and the significance of sex education in schools. Despite giving a tough competition to Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 - which is a blockbuster hit - OMG 2 also emerged as a huge hit.

