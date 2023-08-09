OMG 2: Sadhguru reacts to movie getting 'A' certification; Akshay Kumar says, ‘Hope the message...'

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 marks one of the most controversial movies as it was initially put on hold earlier in July by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). The movie went through 35 cuts and one of the major changes that the Censor Board made was to Akshay's character from depicting the deity to a messenger of Lord Shiva. Recently Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi also urged everyone to watch the movie while reacting to the controversies. Akshay organized a special screening of OMG 2 for Sadhguru and other members of the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore and Sadhguru responded to the movie’s ‘A’ certificate from the censor board following his praise for OMG 2.

Sadhguru reacts to OMG 2 getting 'A' certification

Taking to his Twitter on August 8, Sadhguru praised Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and also disapproved of the movie getting 'A' certification form the Censor Board. He tweeted, "'A’ Certificate in this case should include Adolescents. That’s where it matters most. Education about understanding human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a dignified and responsible way is very needed to build a Nation that is Fair & Just to all involved. -Sg #OMG2 @akshaykumar."

Reacting to Sadhguru's tweet, Akshay Kumar replied, "Thank you so much @SadhguruJV Hope the message reaches far and wide, in the right spirit."

On August 8, in an interview with ANI, Yami reacted to the controversies and said, "When one will see this film, they will find that there is nothing skeptical in this film. A very important and sensitive subject has been raised in this film, especially related to children's education. The whole subject has been covered beautifully in the form of a courtroom drama. There is also comedy and a lot of entertainment in this film and I am happy to be its part."

And, Pankaj also urged fans to watch the movie and said that after watching the story they will understand the inner meaning.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is set to release in theatres on August 11. Apart from Akshay, Yami, and Pankaj, the cast of the film also includes Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Fahim Fazli, Kabir Sadanand, and others in key roles.

