OMG 2, Shiddat actor Sunil Shroff passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It is really sad and distressing to hear about the passing of any beloved actor who touched so many lives with her performances. Recently, actor Sunil Shroff passed away. The date and reason of his death is still unknown. Shroff had acted in Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer recently released film OMG 2 as well as Shiddat.

On September 15th, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), which is a trade union that looks after the rights and welfare of the members in the entertainment industry took to social media to share the tragic news of Shroff's passing. They expressed their condolences on the demise of the actor who was not a member of CINTAA.

In the 2021 romantic drama film Shiddat, starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal, Shroff played the role of Gautam Sehgal's (Mohit Raina) father. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also starred Diana Penty and Arjun Singh among others. Apart from that, he has also worked in a 2021 film titled Kabaad - The Coin in which he played a supporting role.

Shroff was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2. The film was released on August 11 and turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Before his demise, Shroff had shared a picture with Tripathi on 16 August and had captioned it, "omg 2 party."

Apart from films, Shroff has also worked on several series and shows like the miniseries Julie and Jaghanya. In the Kunal Khemu starrer action web series Abhay, he played the role of a senior doctor. Apart from these, he has also appeared in Arjun Rampal's 2019 series The Final Call where he portrayed the character of Mr. Jindal. He also did several ad films with some high-profile brands and frequently shared his work on Instagram. May his soul rest in peace.

