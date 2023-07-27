OMG 2 song Har Har Mahadev OUT: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva impresses with Tandava dance in powerful track

OMG 2 is the spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! from 2012, which arrives in theaters next month. Akshay Kumar is reprising his role as Lord Shiva and the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar. The film is helmed by director Amit Rai. Earlier, the teaser of the film had created buzz among the fans. The first song of the film Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, a devotional track, was also well received. Now, the new song from OMG 2 Har Har Mahadev featuring Akshay Kumar is out.

Akshay Kumar’s song Har Har Mahadev from OMG 2 out now

The makers of OMG 2 released the music video of the second song from the movie, Har Har Mahadev, on July 27. The track has been composed and sung by Vikram Montrose, while the lyrics have been penned by Shekhar Astitwa. The music video has been picturised on Akshay Kumar. The song has been shot on a grand scale with a huge number of background dancers. Akshay is seen in a powerful avatar while performing the Tandava dance of Lord Shiva. The visuals of the song are splendid. Check out the music video of Har Har Mahadev below.

Fan reactions to new song Har Har Mahadev

The vocals and the beats of the music have been appreciated by the people. The fans couldn’t stop gushing over Akshay Kumar’s dynamic performance and energetic moves in the song. The choreography in the song has also been praised. One fan said, “Har har Mahadev! This song fills my heart with devotion and takes me to another realm.Truly divine.” Another person said, “No one will ever match the energy level of Akshay Kumar.” A comment read, “The Beats of Har Har Mahadev is extremely giving goosebumps,” while another said, “Lyrics are good and akshay sir's performance is best combination..” A fan stated, “Wow just wow I am just speechless after seeing Akshay sir's Energy And That Tandav Har har Mahadev.”

Earlier, news had been doing rounds that OMG 2 had been put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). However, Akshay Kumar has assured the fans that his movie will release in theaters as planned on August 11, 2023. The trailer of the film is highly awaited.

