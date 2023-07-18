OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi OUT: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's spiritual track is soulful

OMG 2, the sequel to the super hit OMG – Oh My God! from 2012, is gearing up for release next month. Akshay Kumar, who received rave reviews for his performance in the first film, is also starring in the sequel alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar. The film is helmed by director Amit Rai. Earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the film which received an overall positive response. Now the song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi has been released which is a beautifully shot devotional song.

First song from Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 out now

The makers of OMG 2 have released the music video of the first song from the movie, Oonchi Oonchi Waadi. The track has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, who has also composed the song along with Raahi and Djstrings. The lyrics have been penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi and Djstrings. The music video has been picturised on Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The track is an ode to Lord Shankar. It is very soothing and shows the devotion of Pankaj Tripathi’s character towards his God. It is the perfect song to open the album as it clearly establishes the theme of the film. The cinematography of the song is also splendid. Check out the music video of Oonchi Oonchi Waadi below.

Fan reactions to new song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi

The vocals of Hansraj Raghuwanshi have garnered a lot of appreciation. One fan commented, “No one but Hansraj can sing this with the heart that's required.” Another person said, “WOW Wonderful Song, nice lyrics, nice soothing melody, amazing singing and well picturized. HAR HAR MAHADEV ... OMG 2 should ROCK at the Box Office!” Akshay Kumar’s look as Lord Shankar and Pankaj Tripathi’s character have also received a lot of praise.

Earlier, OMG 2 had been making headlines as it was rumored that the film had been put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). However, Akshay dismissed all these rumors allowing his fans to heave a sigh of relief. He confirmed that his movie will release in theaters as planned on August 11, 2023.

