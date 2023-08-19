OMG 2 star Aarush Varma on Akshay Kumar starrer being granted an 'A' certificate: 'I couldn't watch it'

Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his most recent and much-talked-about film OMG 2. A sequel to the blockbuster 2012 film, OMG – Oh My God, OMG 2, is headlined by Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi and also stars Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. The sequel is pulling crowds to theatres, and after a slow start in the beginning, the movie has now picked up an incredible pace at the box office. The audience has gone gaga over Kumar’s performance as Lord Shiva’s messenger, and they are mighty impressed by the film’s unique storyline and execution. While Kumar and Tripathi are elated with the massive success of their latest outing, the 16-year-old actor Aarush Varma, who played Tripathi’s son in the film, is disappointed for not being able to watch OMG 2 because the film has been released with an ‘A’ certificate.

Aarush Varma on why he couldn’t watch OMG 2

In an exclusive interview with India Today, the young actor, who made his acting debut with OMG 2, expressed his disappointment about how due to the ‘A’ (Adults only) certification imposed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), he could not watch his first film and how he felt annoyed.

Speaking about the same, Aarush said, “It was kind of annoying because this is my first film, and my family, friends, and everyone have been showing constant excitement, they couldn't wait to watch the film. Also, if anyone watches the film, they will know that the whole point of the film is to teach everyone that sex education and such topics are important to be taught to kids at a young age. So that their minds can develop around it.”

OMG 2 revolves around sex education and the teachings of Sanatan Dharma. The sole aim of the story was to teach the young generation about sex education and its importance. Speaking about how the ‘A’ certificate kills the purpose of OMG 2, Sharma added, “And if they're (CBFC) making that same movie 18+, it kind of defeats the point of making such a film. Plus, one of my biggest desires and ambitions was to see myself on the big screen, which I couldn't and that kind of pissed me off. I couldn't watch it because they've turned it into an A-rated film. It just felt annoying.”

When asked whether he watched Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the 16-year-old actor responded, "No, I didn't. Because just to be honest, the excitement of my film coming out could not be shadowed by anything.”

About OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. It also stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and others in pivotal roles. OMG 2 was released in theatres on August 11.

