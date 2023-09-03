OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar did not attend Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash for THIS reason

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: The Katha Continues has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The film is aiming to hit the Rs 500 crore club at the box office. To celebrate the film's success, the makers organized a success party and the star-studded success party of Gadar 2 took place in Mumbai on September 2. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to Vicky Kaushal, most of the celebrities graced the party. But Akshay Kumar who was recently seen in OMG 2 did not attend the success party. Read below to know why Akshay could not attend the success bash.

Akshay Kumar did not attend Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash for THIS reason

Even though Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash was attended by many Bollywood celebrities, Akshay Kumar was absent. As a reason, a source told India Today, "Akshay has been busy shooting for 'Sky Force' in Lucknow. Though he missed the party, Kumar sent his warm regards to Sunny over a phone call."

Besides the cast and crew, numerous Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dharmendra, Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol, and many others, attended the Gadar 2 success party.

Notably, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 were released on the same day and that is August 11, 2023. Both films have been receiving lots of praise and love from fans as well as critics.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others get chatty with Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 success bash