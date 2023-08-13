OMG 2 star Yami Gautam REACTS after netizen says she's ‘under-utilised by filmmakers’ in Bollywood

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi has been receiving praise since its release. The film which underwent some issues before getting a censor certificate has been getting wonderful reviews from the audience. Audiences appreciated the film's lead cast and sensitive yet educational plot. Dialogues, court drama, comedy sequences, and powerful music seem to have enthralled the masses. Amidst enjoying the film's getting positive response, Yami Gautam reacted to being called 'under-utilized by filmmakers' in Bollywood by a netizen on August 13.

Yami Gautam REACTS after netizen says she's ‘under-utilized by filmmakers’ in Bollywood

A while ago, Yami Gautam shared her thoughts on the non-linear nature of success in the film industry and also reacted after a netizen said she is "under-utilized by filmmakers" in Bollywood.

Taking to Twitter, the OMG 2 star wrote, "Some people find success overnight, some people have to prove themselves persistently for years. Some people are great at marketing their talent (or lack of it), some people only want their talent to speak. As an actor I just know how to act and work exceptionally hard on identifying good scripts and versatile characters, that’s my talent. I don’t understand or get involved much with marketing of my talent."

She further added, "Unfortunately for majority of our industry everything relies on marketing of a person or project and not on the depth of a script or character. May be that’s the reason why people feel I am under-utilised. Anyways, Thanks so much Aavishkar for your kind words, it’s truly very encouraging. I will get there eventually, slowly but steadily, one film at a time."

Reacting to Yami's tweet, one fan wrote, "@yamigautam, your words truly resonate. Focusing on your craft and working hard to identify quality scripts and versatile characters is a testament to your dedication as an actor. Your commitment to letting your talent speak for itself is admirable." Another commented, "You're an amazing actor Yami no matter what people say. Just focus on your work. One day You'll be rewarded. And it's happening. So proud of you Yammu .."

