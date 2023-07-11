OMG 2 Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva comes to Pankaj Tripathi and family's rescue

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is the most awaited film of 2023. Directed and written by Amit Rai, it is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal's hit film, Oh My God which was released in 2012. After teasing fans with the first-look posters, Akshay and the entire team finally launched the teaser a while ago on social media.

Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam's OMG 2 is out now

Akshay as Lord Shiva looks mighty impressive. He has got the nuances and the look of the character right. The teaser begins with Pankaj Tripathi's strong voiceover and Akshay and Paresh's stills from the first installment. In the video, Pankaj and his family are seen going through tough times and that's when Akshay as Lord Shiva enters his life. During on one of the scenes, Akshay tells Pankaj, who is seen standing outside the court, 'Rakh vishwas tu hai shiva ka das'. The makers chose to keep Yami under wraps as she is not seen the teaser. The hard-hitting social comedy looks like a perfect blend of drama, entertainment and emotions.

Akshay shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Rakh vishwas #OMG2Teaser out now" Have a look:

Soon after the teaser was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to it. They were seen showering praise on it. One of the users commented, "Kya baat hai mind blowing teaser hai sir. Har Har Mahadev." Another user wrote, "Finally OMG2 teaser is here, Har Har Mahadev." Tiger Shroff was also all praise for Akshay. He commented, "Guru jii" followed with fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier reported that the teaser OMG 2 will be attached to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 in India from July 12. The Akshay starrer will release in theatres on August 11. It will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also slated to release on the same day. But recently, the makers postponed the film and announced that it will now release on December 1.

ALSO READ: WATCH: How Akshay Kumar likes to spend his beautiful moments on a family vacation