OMG 2: THIS actor from Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is not allowed to watch the film; details inside

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, has already hit the big screens and is receiving praise not only from the audiences but also from critics. The film delves into the controversial topic of sex education's integration into school syllabi, broaching sensitive subjects such as God and religion. Consequently, the movie encountered challenges in obtaining its censorship clearance owing to its storyline. Although it eventually secured approval without any cuts, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) assigned it a mature audience rating. However, the film is recording a healthy box office trend as of now. OMG 2 actor Aarush Varma isn’t allowed to watch his own film. Read on to find out the reason.

The Amit Rai directorial OMG 2 went on floors on August 11 and for the unversed, Aarush Varma played the role of Pankaj Tripathi’s on-screen son in the film which also stars Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. Interestingly, he is barred from watching his own film, since the film has been assigned an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the storyline revolves around the topic of sex education.

In the film, Aarush Varma plays the role of a teenager who gets caught masturbating in his school’s washroom and then undergoes societal humiliation. The remainder of the narrative revolves around Pankaj's character's struggle to uphold his son's self-respect and to advocate for the incorporation of sex education into the school's curriculum.

As OMG 2 carries an 'A' certification, it is restricted to an audience of 18 years or above for theatrical viewing. Nonetheless, since Aarush is merely 16 years old, he is ineligible to witness his own portrayal on the big screen. Had the CBFC granted 'OMG 2' a U/A certification, even kids below 12 could have viewed it accompanied by their parents. As per India Today, Aarush couldn't attend the movie screening due to his age.

Akshay Kumar’s reaction to OMG 2 receiving an A certificate

Recently, Akshay Kumar visited a theatre in Mumbai to gauge people's response following their viewing of OMG 2. Post the movie screening, he stepped forward before the audience and expressed gratitude for their affection. Engaging with them, he took a humorous dig at the CBFC and said, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai (The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers).”

Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in Mirzapur 3, Kadak Singh, and Fukrey 3. Akshay Kumar on the other hand is awaiting the release of his upcoming film The Great Indian Rescue. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Housefull 5 in his kitty.

