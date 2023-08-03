OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer gives out social message with perfect blend of humor

OMG 2 is one of the much-awaited sequels this year. The first installment from 2012 was a huge hit among the critics as well as the audiences. In the film, superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi plays his devotee. The movie also stars Yami Gautam Dhar. After the release of the teaser and two tracks from the music album, the makers have officially launched the trailer of the film.

Trailer of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 out now

The trailer of OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has finally been released on all digital platforms today. In the movie, Tripathi’s character Kanti will fight a challenging court case to secure the future of his son. Yami Gautam is playing a lawyer who will be seen opposing Tripathi. While Akshay, as lord Shiva, will help Kanti in his difficult journey. The trailer is packed with powerful performances from all three leads, amazing humor as well as a social message. Have a look:

Fan reactions to trailer of Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2

As soon as the trailer was released, the fans immediately flocked the comments section and showered it with praise and compliments. They have loved the acting of the lead stars and also the theme of the film. People are expecting it to make large numbers at the box office. One fan said, “I never Thought Akshay Kumar Can Portray the Role Of Lord Shivaa This Good. His Dedication And Bhakti For This Role is Clearly Seen Hats off can't wait for OmG 2 first day first show.” A comment stated, “This movie will break all records.” Another person listed their favorite things from the trailer and said, “Three Things Are Goosebumps In OMG 2 1- Akshay Kumar's Look 2- Pankaj Tripathi's Role 3- Cinematography & BGM.”

More about OMG 2

As part of the promotional campaign, two songs Oonchi Oonchi Waadi and Har Har Mahadev have already been released and more tracks are expected to drop soon. After a long wait, the film received its censor certificate with a rating of ‘A – Adults Only’ and an approved run-time of 2 hours 36 minutes. It will hit the big screens on August 11. The team wants to recreate the same magic at the box office as they did with the original Oh My God. Earlier, Kumar had announced on his social media handles that the advance booking of the film is open.

ALSO READ: OMG 2 song Har Har Mahadev OUT: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva impresses with Tandava dance in powerful track