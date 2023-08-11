OMG 2 Twitter Review: 12 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's movie

OMG 2, one of the highly awaited sequels of the year, has finally arrived in cinemas today. The film had faced some issues before getting a censor certificate but it has now been released across the country. The lead cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam have been promoting the film for the past few days. The trailer and the tracks from the music album were all well-received and had helped in creating the buzz for the film. Now that the movie is being screened in theaters, it has been getting wonderful reviews from the audience and the positive word of mouth will surely reflect in the box office collections.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer gets approval of netizens

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has been receiving excellent reviews from the audience since its first show this morning. Viewers have appreciated the performances of the lead cast and the sensitive but educational plot of the film. The dialogues, court drama, comedy sequences and the powerful music seem to have impressed the public. Netizens took to Twitter and shared their review of the film, showering it in praises and compliments.

One fan wrote, “#OMG2Review Words can't define the excellence the whole team has done. #Akshaykumar sir's best Movie ever Period....@raiamitbabulal Charan sparsh @TripathiiPankaj u nailed it @yamigautam ma'am aur yeh apke liye (red heart emojis) Overall movie is a BONAFIED BLOCKBUSTER.”

Another person said, “Done with #OMG2 Hits all The Boundaries to satisfy me . A Pure Dose Of Entertainment & Hard hitting subject. Interval Scene Pure Goosebumps, Post Interval mind-blowing. Great Content with Entertainment Value.. Got to see such a film after a long time.”

A user stated, “#OMG2Review In one word - : MindBlowing #AkshayKumar steals the show. #PankajTripathi was at his best loved his role so much. #YamiGautam did her part so brilliantly loved her. Words can't Define this movie one of the bold experiment and definitely it should work.”

A fan tweeted, “One of the bravest attempt from @akshaykumar Sethji @TripathiiPankaj Sir and @yamigautam Shines and how.. Kudos to @raiamitbabulal for handling such topic so finely #OMG2.”

Another person expressed, “Engaging, Entertaining, Thought provoking, decorated with absolute blast performances from @TripathiiPankaj & @yamigautam especially @raiamitbabulal who handles the subject with utmost sincerity #OMG2 & @akshaykumar maalik you absolutely nailed the character as #Mahadev..lots of love."

Check out more reactions:

