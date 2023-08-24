OMG 2: Uncut version of Akshay Kumar's film, censored by CBFC, to release on OTT; Amit Rai says 'Public has…'

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is having a stellar run at the box office. The team is elated at the response after they had to struggle a lot to get the film approved by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). The movie delves into the sensitive topic of sex education and its integration into the school curriculum, addressing a subject often considered taboo. Due to its exploration of themes related to God and religion, the movie encountered challenges in obtaining the censor certificate. It was later passed but with an adult rating making its target audience, that is the youth and the children, unable to watch the film. Director Amit Rai has now reacted to the CBFC’s decision and has revealed that the film will be released on OTT platforms without any cuts.

Amit Rai reacts to CBFC’s decision to give OMG 2 adult rating

In an interview with PTI, director Amit Rai revealed, "We were heartbroken because we made the film for everyone to watch, now that cannot happen. We begged them to give us a U/A certificate (children below 12 years of age can watch a film under parental guidance) but they didn't. We tried to convince them till the very end... But then they walked some distance, we walked some distance. The film has been released with modifications…”

However, now the film has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office and has garnered immense acclaim from the critics and audiences. Talking about the same, Amit shared, “We are happy people have loved the film. The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it. We have dealt with it (the story) in a way that doesn't sound vulgar. We talk about the reality, but in a sweet and humorous way.”

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release on OTT without any cuts

In the same interview, the director revealed that they had decided to release the uncut version of the film when it arrives on OTT. "We have decided that we will show the original film (on streaming), a film that the censor never wanted people to see, but... The public has seen the film and given their verdict. If the censor board doesn't understand it, what do we say?"

Earlier, in a theater visit to gauge audience reaction, Akshay had expressed his disappointment at CBFC’s decision and also took a sarcastic dig by saying, “The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers.”

