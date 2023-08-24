OMG 2: Varun Dhawan lauds Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer; deletes post later

Akshay Kumar-led sequel to the 2012 blockbuster satirical comedy, OMG – Oh My God!, OMG 2 has taken the audience and box office by storm. Starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, OMG 2 is striking the right chord with the audience with its impressive storyline and impeccable performances by the ensemble star cast. The movie continues to pull the masses to cinema halls, and Khiladi Kumar and the prolific Pankaj Tripathi are stealing the show with their outstanding performances. Amid the ongoing craze for OMG 2, Varun Dhawan shared his review on his Instagram story and gave a shout-out to Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi praising their performances. However, a few minutes later, Junior Dhawan deleted his story about OMG 2 for unknown reasons.

Varun Dhawan drops IG story for Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, deletes it later

On Thursday evening, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a story about Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s most recent outing, OMG-2. In his IG story, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star dropped the popular poster of OMG-2 that shows Akshay Kumar’s close-up look as Lord Shiva. While captioning the story, Dhawan revealed that he ‘loved’ the film and also praised the performances of the lead actors. The caption for his now-deleted OMG-2 IG story read, “Absolutely loved this film. The execution and performances are exception @akshaykumar @yamigautam @pankajtripathi.” The actor added a clapping emoji at the end of his caption.

Varun Dhawan gives a shout-out to Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Akelli on his IG story

After posting and deleting his Instagram story about Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2, the actor then posted a story for Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming film Akelli and also mentioned in his caption that he is ‘really looking forward’ to watching the film. Alongside Akelli’s media review poster, VD wrote, “Really looking forward to This brave film hearing great stuff @nushrrattbharuccha (clapping emoji).”

Advertisement

This is not the first time Varun has deleted any Instagram story after posting it. A few days ago, the Student Of The Year star posted a story praising Sunny Deol and his performance in Gadar 2. In the story, Varun Dhawan attached a post by Pinkvilla which had a photo of Deol and in the caption it was written, “Sunny Deol is letting #Gadar2 numbers do all the talking while he politely gets into the car today.” However, minutes later, the Bawaal actor silently deleted his story about Sunny Deol. The reason behind Varun Dhawan deleting stories about Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is still unknown.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Varun Dhawan says 'power moves silently' as he heaps praise on Sunny Deol's film; deletes post later