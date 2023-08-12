OMG 2: Why did Pankaj Tripathi initially turn down the Akshay Kumar starrer?

OMG 2, the second chapter of the 2012 film released in theaters on August 11. Directed by Amit Rai, it seems the second part is the worthy successor of the first chapter. Pankaj Tripathi who essays the role of Lord Shiva's devotee in the satirical comedy-drama recently opened up in an interview that he turned down the movie initially. Besides Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also features Yami Gautam, Pavan Raj Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Aarush Varma, Arun Govil, and Brijendra Kala in supporting roles.

Pankaj Tripathi on choosing good scripts

In an interview with Indian Express, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared that he doesn't let go of a good script. He said, "Mera dimaag sahi hai (my brain is working right). I read and choose good scripts. If I come across a good script, I don’t let it go. It is a matter of coincidence that in my initial days, I was not in the situation to choose scripts as I was struggling to find opportunities in the first place. So my journey is from managing to find work to being able to choose good work. Now when I listen to good scripts and even if I don’t have time for it, I make sure I try to make time for it because I feel these stories are substantial and important."

Pankaj Tripathi on turning down OMG 2

In the same interview, Pankaj Tripathi further added that he initially turned down OMG 2 as he had back-to-back projects lined up. He added,, "When I heard OMG 2 for the first time, I didn’t have time for three-four months, so I had told them that I don’t have time for the next five months. The person who was lining it up for me then asked me to do a meeting (with the makers) and listen to the story once again and then decide. After the meeting, I told them I don’t have the time and asked them to give me a couple of days to somehow remove some time for it. That way, on the third day, I had managed to clear my schedule for 55 days for OMG 2. I realised that it is an important film and I have to do it. It matches my sensibilities. I think till now, mostly, I have been able to choose the right scripts, so I feel mera dimaag sahi kaam kar raha hai (my brain is working right)."

