OMG 2: Yami Gautam has THIS to say about film's massive success despite clashing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles released on the big screens on August 11, 2023. From the moment of its release, it has garnered extensive love and praise from viewers. Both the general public and critics have also taken to social media to share their enthusiastic reviews. Prior to its launch, the movie encountered various controversies regarding the storyline and had also received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Yet interestingly, the film directed by Amit Rai has consistently impressed the audience after its release due to its distinct narrative approach and the thought-provoking societal message it conveys. The film’s release had also clashed with the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

Yami Gautam confesses that she has finally heaved a sigh of relief during the last four days

Even after facing a clash with Gadar 2 and receiving an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), OMG has not only successfully managed to win the audiences’ hearts but also has emerged as a hit at the box office. During a recent interview by Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam confessed that she finally heaved a sigh of relief. She said, “I was very confident about the film, I watched it for the first time with my mother, a day before the Censor Board saw it. I was like this film is definitely going to work, I will be very surprised if it doesn’t, the tone of the film was not to sensationalize or titillate the audience. What happened later was beyond our control. I am sure it was not easy from a producer and director’s point of view. Years go into making a film. They (CBFC) are also doing their job, but to explain yourself sometimes can be very hard.”

Advertisement

Yami Gautam recalls the period when the news was about the cuts and changes made to the film

While recalling about the period when the news was about the cuts and changes to the film and the topic began to surface even before it was clear, Yami Gautam shared, “That should be between the producers and the Censor Board. I understand the curiosity, but people had made notions basis that. I requested everyone that while curiosity is natural, but first please watch the film. Going by the majority sentiment now, people have respected the intentions with which the film was made.”

ALSO READ: OMG 2: THIS actor from Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is not allowed to watch the film; details inside