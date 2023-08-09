OMG 2: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi urge ‘everyone to watch the film first’ as they react to controversies

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been hitting headlines for the past few weeks as the film was initially put on hold earlier in July by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). The Paresh Rawal starrer sequel has faced controversies on social media even before its release. According to reports, OMG 2 stars Akshay in the role of Lord Shiva and this is reportedly one of the noticing points. Along with the 35 cuts the Censor Board has also demanded changes in Akshay's character from depicting the deity to a messenger of Lord Shiva. Addressing the controversies, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi urged everyone to watch their upcoming film in a recent interview.

Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi react to OMG 2 controversies

In an interview with ANI, OMG 2 actors Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi spoke about their experience of making the film and also opened up on the controversies related to the film.

Speaking of the controversies that OMG 2 faced after the trailer release Yami said, "When one will see this film, they will find that there is nothing sceptical in this film. A very important and sensitive subject has been raised in this film, especially related to children's education. The whole subject has been covered beautifully in the form of a courtroom drama. There is also comedy and a lot of entertainment in this film and I am happy to be its part."

While Pankaj added, "This is an important story and the film is made with all precautions and sensitivity. In the past days when the teaser of the film was released, a lot of controversies started erupting. I very much wanted to speak up and say to everyone that please watch the film first and then judge it, we are responsible people, Amit Rai took a lot of time to write this story."

On the other hand, Pankaj also thanked Akshay for choosing him for the film. He also said that when he got influenced by the story of the film and thought only "Akshay Kumar can raise these types of topics."

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is set to release in theatres on August 11. Apart from Akshay, Yami, and Pankaj, the cast of the film also includes Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Fahim Fazli, Kabir Sadanand, and others in key roles.

