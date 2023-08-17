OMG 2’s Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving movie ‘senseless’ A certificate; takes a dig at Adipurush

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 released on August 11 and has been receiving a positive response at the box office. The film, directed by Amit Rai, is a satirical comedy-drama about sex education in Indian schools. The film was granted an ‘A’ or Adult certification by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), and OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev has expressed his disappointment over the same. He slammed the censor board for the ‘senseless’ A certificate, and while doing so, he also took a dig at Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving OMG 2 an ‘A’ certificate

Govind Namdev, who plays the role of Pujari in OMG 2 took to his Facebook account to share a note, in which he called out the CBFC for the A certification and numerous cuts. He then asked CBFC to reconsider the certification, as it is a film targeted towards teenagers. The actor wrote, “OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts and senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it!”

Govind Namdev takes a dig at Adipurush

He further took a dig at Adipurush, and wrote, “Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God” jaisi Thoughtful-Progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah (CBFC should've applied some brain while assessing a pathetic film like Adipurush. But instead, they diverted all their brains in chopping a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2).”

Govind Namdev further requested the CBFC to reconsider, and at least give UA certification. “It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake n give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing. Thunderous applause by the audiences in theatres today speaks volumes about the film. God bless …” wrote Govind Namdev.

Pankaj Tripathi’s reaction to CBFC’s certification for OMG 2

Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi also expressed his disappointment over OMG 2 being granted an A certification. While speaking with DNA, Pankaj Tripathi said that he was surprised to find out the film has been given A certification. He said that he was a bit disappointed as the target age group of 12- to 17-year-olds won’t be able to watch the movie.

