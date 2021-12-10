OMG, Did you know Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s Rs 4.5L wedding cake took 48 hours to make?

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was the most awaited one of the year 2021. Yesterday, after tying the knot in an intimate wedding, Vicky and Katrina finally treated their fans with their first priceless moments as a married couple. From the royal venue to massive cake to elegant wedding rings, the couple had it all in their grand wedding ceremony. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the couple’s wedding cake was made by a well-known Delhi-based patissier named Myrra Jhunjhunwala who runs Caramel Patisserie. It was a stunning 5-tier cake full of berries and our source had revealed that Vicky and Katrina's Sangeet cake was made to order at a whopping cost of Rs 4.5 lakhs.

Now, as per the latest reports in India Today, we learn that the vanilla flavoured cake weighed around 10-12 kg. It was decorated with berries that were specially imported. “The berries for the cake were specially imported. They used all kinds of berries and that too, around 50-60 boxes,” an insider told the leading daily. It reportedly took around 48 hours to make the delicious cake. Not only this, the cake was baked as per Katrina Kaif’s specifications.

Caramel Patisserie also took their official Instagram handle to wish Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as they embark on their new journey. The post read, "Hi everyone, it's been an honour to be a part of this beautiful wedding. Wishing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal all the love and happiness in the world (sic)."

Announcing their wedding, the actors had written, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”